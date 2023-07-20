2023 Kia Seltos variants and features explained

The new Kia Seltos is available in multiple variants such as HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. Here are the features each variant gets.

After setting a firm foot for Kia in India several years ago, the Seltos has undergone a refresh, looking to recreate the same magic. Bookings for the new Kia Seltos are currently open and for those looking at buying the new Seltos but are confused about which variant to buy, here’s the answer.

We break down the new Kia Seltos’ variants and features, making it easy for you to choose the right trim. The 2023 Kia Seltos is broadly available in 7 variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line.

Kia Seltos variant-wise features

Seltos HTE

Halogen projector headlamps

16-inch steel wheels

Digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT

Front and rear C-type USB charger outlet

Power windows

Headlamp escort function

Rear AC vent

Seltos HTK

Projector fog lamps

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless smartphone connectivity

Steering-mounted audio controls

Front parking sensors

Reverse camera with dynamic guidelines

Electric ORVMs

Seltos HTK+

16-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Leatherette-wrapped gear knob

Smart key with remote engine start/stop

Fully automatic AC

Cruise control

Seltos HTX

LED headlamps

Sequential LED indicators

17-inch alloy wheels

Dual-tone interior

D-cut steering wheel

10.25-inch infotainment system

Kia Connect with AI Voice recognition and Amazon Alexa

Dual-zone fully automatic AC

ISOFIX seat anchors

Drive mode select option

Seltos HTX+

Black rear spoiler

All-black interior

10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster

Wireless charging

Ventilated front seats

Power-adjustable driver’s seat

Bose speakers

Seltos GTX+

18-inch alloy wheels

GT-Line body kit

Dual sports exhaust

Black roof rack

Black interior with white inserts

Alloy pedals

ADAS Level 2

360-degree camera

Electronic park brake

Rain-sensing wipers

Seltos X Line

Matte graphite radiator grille and door handle

Glossy black ORVM

Black front and rear skid plates

Black interior with Sage Green inserts

8-inch Head-Up Display

2023 Kia Seltos safety features and ADAS

The new Kia Seltos comes with a host of safety features as standard. These include stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, disc brakes for all four wheels, emergency stop signal, parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The 2023 Kia Seltos GTX+ and X Line variants get ADAS Level 2, which includes 17 autonomous features including forwards collision warning and avoidance assist, lane departure, high beam assist, driver attention warning, blind spot assist and avoidance, and more.