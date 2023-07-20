scorecardresearch

2023 Kia Seltos variants and features explained

The new Kia Seltos is available in multiple variants such as HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. Here are the features each variant gets.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
After setting a firm foot for Kia in India several years ago, the Seltos has undergone a refresh, looking to recreate the same magic. Bookings for the new Kia Seltos are currently open and for those looking at buying the new Seltos but are confused about which variant to buy, here’s the answer.

We break down the new Kia Seltos’ variants and features, making it easy for you to choose the right trim. The 2023 Kia Seltos is broadly available in 7 variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line.

Kia Seltos variant-wise features

Seltos HTE

  • Halogen projector headlamps
  • 16-inch steel wheels
  • Digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT
  • Front and rear C-type USB charger outlet
  • Power windows
  • Headlamp escort function
  • Rear AC vent
Seltos HTK

  • Projector fog lamps
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless smartphone connectivity
  • Steering-mounted audio controls
  • Front parking sensors
  • Reverse camera with dynamic guidelines
  • Electric ORVMs
Seltos HTK+

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Leatherette-wrapped gear knob
  • Smart key with remote engine start/stop
  • Fully automatic AC
  • Cruise control
Seltos HTX

  • LED headlamps
  • Sequential LED indicators
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Dual-tone interior
  • D-cut steering wheel
  • 10.25-inch infotainment system
  • Kia Connect with AI Voice recognition and Amazon Alexa
  • Dual-zone fully automatic AC
  • ISOFIX seat anchors
  • Drive mode select option

Seltos HTX+

  • Black rear spoiler
  • All-black interior
  • 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster
  • Wireless charging
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Power-adjustable driver’s seat
  • Bose speakers
Seltos GTX+

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • GT-Line body kit
  • Dual sports exhaust
  • Black roof rack
  • Black interior with white inserts
  • Alloy pedals
  • ADAS Level 2
  • 360-degree camera
  • Electronic park brake
  • Rain-sensing wipers

Seltos X Line

  • Matte graphite radiator grille and door handle
  • Glossy black ORVM
  • Black front and rear skid plates
  • Black interior with Sage Green inserts
  • 8-inch Head-Up Display

2023 Kia Seltos safety features and ADAS

The new Kia Seltos comes with a host of safety features as standard. These include stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, disc brakes for all four wheels, emergency stop signal, parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The 2023 Kia Seltos GTX+ and X Line variants get ADAS Level 2, which includes 17 autonomous features including forwards collision warning and avoidance assist, lane departure, high beam assist, driver attention warning, blind spot assist and avoidance, and more.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 13:02 IST
