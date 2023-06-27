2023 Kia Seltos spotted before launch: Design, Specs, Features

The 2023 Kia Seltos will make its India debut on July 4 and will be comes equipped with ADAS, a panoramic roof and much more.

Kia will officially unveil the much-awaited 2023 Seltos on July 4. Before the SUV officially breaks cover, it was caught doing test rounds and the vehicle wasn’t camouflaged. We explain what one should expect from the updated Seltos.

2023 Kia Seltos: Exteriors

Kia has upgraded the front design of the Seltos as it now looks more butch with prominent character lines on the hood. The South Korean car manufacturer has also increased the size of the front grille or as Kia calls it the Tiger Nose grille. The LED split headlights have also been tweaked while the new sleek-looking LED DRLs extend into the new front grille. Like the current model, the new Seltos retains the three pod fog lamps tucked inside the front bumper. The lower grille has been revised as it’s wider and more edgy.

The side profile of the 2023 Seltos remains more or less the same but it sports new alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, it now gets a sleek connecting LED tail light without any chrome garnishing. The new Seltos gets two big rectangular inserts on the bumper and again Kia has refrained from any chrome finish. This could vary from one variant to another.

2023 Kia Seltos: Interiors

Kia has given the cabin minor updates like a panoramic sunroof, a new centre console and air condition vents. The biggest update is that it will come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Apart from this, the Seltos continues to be packed with features like the 10.25-inch infotainment system, front ventilated seats, connected telematics, tyre monitoring pressure system, head-up display and premium Bose sound system.

Image: MotorBeam

2023 Kia Seltos: Engine Specifications

The Seltos will retain the 113bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 114bhp 1.5-litre diesel. The 2023 SUV is expected to also come with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which is currently available in the Hyundai Verna and Alcazar. The Seltos will rival the segment leader Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

