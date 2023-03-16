The 2023 Kia lineup gets engine and gearbox updates. Kia has dropped the manual gearbox choice with the new Seltos, Sonet, and Carens.

Emission norms are getting more stringent and with the introduction of the new RDE emission norms that will be implemented from April 1, carmakers are updating engines, while some have discontinued diesel engines altogether.

South Korean carmaker Kia, however, has managed to tweak the diesel engines to meet the new RDE norms, while also updating its entire lineup of vehicles with alternate gearbox and engine options. Here’s what’s new with the 2023 Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens.

2023 Kia Seltos updates

For 2023, the Kia Seltos will be available with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and the turbo-diesel engine that make 113bhp. The petrol engine will continue with the manual or CVT gearbox options, however, the diesel mill will get be available with either a 6-speed iMT or a torque converter automatic. Kia will no longer offer the diesel Seltos with a manual gearbox.

The new 158bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will also be offered with the Seltos at a later stage when the crossover gets a facelift this year. The new turbocharged petrol engine will be available with either an iMT or a DCT gearbox option.

2023 Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet also sees updates in the form of revised engine and gearbox options. The Sonet will get the larger 1.5-litre diesel engine as the Hyundai Venue did, which makes 113bhp. Gearbox options with the diesel engine will be an iMT or a torque converter automatic, while the manual gearbox has been dropped.

The petrol engine will remain unchanged, and the Sonet will continue with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated mill and the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit, while also continuing with the same gearbox options.

2023 Kia Carens

The Kia Carens sees similar updates as the Seltos, as the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been replaced by the more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that makes 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with an iMT or a 7-speed DCT. This is the same engine that debuted in the Hyundai Alcazar, and the soon-to-launch Verna will have.

The 113bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine will continue as is but will be offered with an iMT gearbox or a torque converter automatic. Similar to the other models, Kia has dropped the manual gearbox choice in with the petrol and diesel mills.