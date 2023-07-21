The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its rival mid-size SUVs in a price check.

Kia India has announced the prices of the facelifted Seltos mid-size SUV. The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in three trims, Tech Line, GT Line & X-Line, which are spread across several variants. Here’s how the new Kia Seltos fares against its rival mid-size SUVs in price comparison.

2023 Kia Seltos vs competition: Price in India

Make and model Petrol variants Diesel variants Kia Seltos Rs 10.89 lakh – Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh – Rs 19.99 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs 10.87 lakh – Rs 18.35 lakh Rs 11.96 lakh – Rs 19.20 lakh Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs 10.70 lakh – Rs 19.95 lakh N.A. Honda Elevate Rs 11.49 lakh – Rs 17.99 lakh (expected) N.A. Skoda Kushaq Rs 11.59 lakh – Rs 19.69 lakh N.A. Volkswagen Taigun Rs 11.62 lakh – Rs 19.46 lakh N.A.

Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are now the only mid-size SUVs in India to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a hybrid option. In terms of pricing, the Seltos ranges from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 officially teased: India launch on August 30 [Video]

The Hyundai Creta is priced from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 18.35 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara retails from Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.95 lakh and the Skoda, Volkswagen twins cost almost the same. Honda is yet to reveal the prices of the Elevate SUV and it’s expected to be priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Kia Seltos: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and IVT. Then, we have a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine that comes mated to an iMT and AT. The facelifted Kia Seltos also gets a new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which makes it the most powerful SUV in its segment. It comes mated to an iMT and 7-speed DCT.

Also Read: Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.