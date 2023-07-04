2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, bookings open July 14

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift breaks cover and will go on sale later this year. Booking will commence on July 14.

One of the most talked about vehicles in 2023, the Kia Seltos facelift, has been unveiled. Bookings for the 2023 Kia Seltos will open on July 14. To pre-book the new Seltos, interested people will have to get in touch with an existing Seltos owner to get a K-Code, only post which booking can be done. Interesting.

The new Kia Seltos facelift has a lot to offer and given that the current model itself is brimmed with features, the new Seltos makes it even more interesting. The Seltos facelift will be offered in three variants: X-Line, GT-Line, and Tech-Line.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: What’s new?

Starting with the design, the Seltos facelift gets a redesigned front end, headlights, and a tweaked grille, giving it a refreshing look. Towards the rear, the changes are evident in the tail lamp and the rear bumper. The alloy wheel design is new as well. Overall, Kia has given the Seltos a much-needed design update, but retaining the familiar silhouette.

Inside, the updated Seltos gets dual 10.25-inch displays, one that acts as the infotainment system and the other as the instrument cluster. The Seltos gets premium Bose speakers, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and more.

On the safety front, the Seltos will see updates as well, with multiple airbags, reverse camera, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and more. The biggest addition will be ADAS Level 2, which includes a host of features like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, blind spot detection and more.

Finally, speaking about the engine options available, the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will have three engine options, 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will make 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Gearbox choices will include manual, iMT, DCT, automatic torque converter, and a CVT.