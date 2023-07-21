Kia Seltos continues to rival SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

Kia has announced prices for the Seltos facelift in India. Prices for the compact SUV start at Rs 10.90 lakh and go up to Rs 20.00 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Korean carmaker has added more features and a new turbocharged petrol engine in the updated Seltos. Bookings for the facelifted Seltos commenced a week ago for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is broadly classified in seven variants namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. The pre-facelift Seltos was first launched in India in August 2019 and since then has sold more than 7.5 lakh units domestically, in addition to 2.5 lakh exports.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift design update

2023 Kia Seltos gets minor visual updates on its exterior including restyled headlamp clusters featuring new LED DRLs and slightly tweaked front grille. Side profile of Seltos remains intact for most parts barring new alloy wheel designs, especially an upsized 18-inch unit for the GT line. Rest of the variants get 17- and 16-inch alloys.

At the rear, the facelifted Seltos gets new inverted L-shaped taillights connected by an LED light bar across the tailgate. The rear bumper has been reprofiled since it now houses the reversing lights. Excess chrome from the tailgate has been deleted. Further, the latest derivative of Seltos gets a new ‘Pewter Olive’ paint scheme.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift interior & features update

Inside the cabin, changes are more prominent courtesy of a relaid dashboard with twin 10.25-inch screens featuring an infotainment unit and a driver’s display. While the GT line gets an all-black cabin with contrast white inserts on the seats to enhance its sporty appeal, the Tech line gets a dual-tone theme cabin with black and tan brown shades.

The new Seltos benefits from feature additions like a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, sequential LED turn indicators, an electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, and a Bose-sourced 8-speaker audio system.

Safety package include six airbags and ABS with EBD as standard, ESC, Hill Assist Control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. However, the biggest addition to the safety package is ADAS which includes features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning assist, high beam assist, etc.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift powertrains

2023 Seltos facelift can be had with three 1.5-litre engine options– a naturally aspirated petrol unit, a turbocharged petrol unit and a diesel unit. The naturally aspirated petrol unit comes with a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox, while the diesel motor can be had with either a 6-speed clutchless manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The new addition in the lineup is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with either a 6-speed clutchless manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift prices

Seltos 1.5L NA petrol

HTE 6-speed MT- Rs 10.90 lakh

HTK 6-speed MT- Rs 12.10 lakh

HTK+ 6-speed MT- Rs 13.50 lakh

HTX 6-speed MT- Rs 15.20 lakh

HTX CVT- Rs 16.60 lakh

The new Kia Seltos is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Seltos 1.5L Turbocharged petrol

HTK+ 6-speed iMT- Rs 15.00 lakh

HTX+ 6-speed iMT- Rs 18.30 lakh

HTX+ 7-speed DCT- 19.20 lakh

GTX+ 7-speed DCT- Rs 19.90 lakh

X-Line 7-speed DCT- Rs 20.00 lakh

Seltos 1.5L diesel

HTE 6-speed iMT- Rs 12.00 lakh

HTK 6-speed iMT- Rs 13.60 lakh

HTK+ 6-speed iMT- Rs 15.00 lakh

HTX 6-speed iMT- Rs 16.70 lakh

HTX 6-speed AT- Rs 18.20 lakh

HTX+ 6-speed iMT- Rs 18.30 lakh

GTX+ 6-speed AT- Rs 19.80 lakh

X-Line 6-speed AT- Rs 20.00 lakh