2023 Kia Seltos facelift price reveal today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). This mid-size SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Kia is all set to introduce the facelifted version of the Seltos mid-size SUV in the Indian market. The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India today, i.e. on July 4 at 12:00 PM (IST). It will get get cosmetic updates and a host of new hi-tech features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and a panoramic sunroof.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Watch LIVE launch

The new Kia Seltos facelift will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. The facelifted Seltos is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: What to expect?

One can expect the upcoming Kia Seltos to sport styling tweaks, including updated bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps & taillights, new alloy wheels, etc. On the inside, it will get a host of features, including a large 10.25-inch touchscreen system with connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and more.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Kia Seltos will remain largely identical to the pre-lift model. However, there will be a new and more powerful 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre turbo unit. It will continue to feature the 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There will be multiple transmission options on offer.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.