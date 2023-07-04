scorecardresearch

2023 Kia Seltos facelift price reveal today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). This mid-size SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Kia Seltos facelift
The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will get hi-tech features, including ADAS

Kia is all set to introduce the facelifted version of the Seltos mid-size SUV in the Indian market. The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India today, i.e. on July 4 at 12:00 PM (IST). It will get get cosmetic updates and a host of new hi-tech features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and a panoramic sunroof.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Watch LIVE launch

The new Kia Seltos facelift will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. The facelifted Seltos is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Also Read
kia seltos features

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: What to expect?

One can expect the upcoming Kia Seltos to sport styling tweaks, including updated bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps & taillights, new alloy wheels, etc. On the inside, it will get a host of features, including a large 10.25-inch touchscreen system with connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and more.

kia seltos

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Kia Seltos will remain largely identical to the pre-lift model. However, there will be a new and more powerful 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre turbo unit. It will continue to feature the 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There will be multiple transmission options on offer.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 08:55 IST
