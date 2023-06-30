The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been officially teased for the first time ahead of its India launch which is scheduled for July 4. It will get cosmetic updates and a host of new hi-tech features, including ADAS.

Kia India will introduce the facelifted version of the Seltos mid-size SUV next week. The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India on July 4. Ahead of its official debut, the company has released a teaser video of the same that gives us a glimpse of the SUV’s updated design and feature-rich cabin.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: What to expect?

The upcoming Kia Seltos will sport styling tweaks, including updated bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps with DRLs, new alloy wheels, revised taillights and more. On the inside, facelifted Seltos will get a host of additional features. It will sport a large 10.25-inch touchscreen system with connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and more.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Kia Seltos will remain largely identical to the pre-lift model. However, there will be a new and more powerful 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will replace the 1.4-litre turbo unit. It will continue to get the 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There will be multiple transmission options on offer.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Price and competition

The prices of the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will be revealed on July 4. Currently, this mid-size SUV is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming facelifted model to charge a slight premium over the current prices. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

