2023 Kia Seltos facelift mileage figures revealed: Check details here

The mileage figures of the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift have been officially revealed. This mid-size SUV is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia India recently introduced the facelifted Seltos mid-size SUV in the market. The introductory prices of the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift range from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and its deliveries have also commenced across the country. Kia has now revealed the mileage figures of the facelifted Seltos and here’s what it claims to deliver.

Kia Seltos: Powertrain-wise mileage

Kia Seltos powertrain ARAI mileage 1.5-litre petrol MT 17.0 kmpl 1.5-litre petrol CVT 17.7 kmpl 1.5-litre turbo petrol iMT 17.7 kmpl 1.5-litre turbo petrol DCT 17.9 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel iMT 20.7 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel AT 19.1 kmpl

The Kia Seltos is now offered in a total of six powertrain options. Its ARAI-certified mileage figures for the petrol engine range from 17.0 to 17.7 kmpl. The turbo petrol motor is slightly more fuel-efficient, at least on paper, and is rated to deliver 17.7 to 17.9 kmpl. The diesel variants of the Kia Seltos have an ARAI mileage of 19.1 to 20.7 kmpl.

Kia Seltos: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Seltos is a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and IVT. Then, we have a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine that comes mated to an iMT and AT. The facelifted Kia Seltos also gets a new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which makes it the most powerful SUV in its segment. It comes mated to an iMT and 7-speed DCT.

Kia Seltos: Features and safety

In terms of features, the facelifted Seltos gets a twin-screen set-up with two 10.25-inch units, one for the infotainment system and the other for instrumentation. There is also a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, standard six airbags, electric parking brake, level-2 ADAS with 17 advanced driver assistance systems and much more.

