2023 Kia Seltos Facelift makes global debut: India launch at Auto Expo

The new Kia Seltos Facelift has made its global debut in South Korea. This updated SUV is likely to be launched in India at the Auto Expo 2023 and will rival the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

Kia has unveiled the new facelifted Seltos mid-size SUV in its home country, South Korea. The new 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift will be showcased to the public for the first time at the 2022 Busan International Motor Show in Korea that’s scheduled to take place from July 14 – July 24. It gets a host of cosmetic updates along with the addition of some new features.

For starters, the new Kia Seltos Facelift gets an updated styling with refreshed LED headlamps and new LED DRLs. The bumpers get pronounced cuts & creases and there is a new skid plate as well. The side profile of the SUV features new alloy wheels while at the rear, it gets revised LED taillamps and a muscular skid plate. There is also body cladding all around.

On the inside, while the layout of the dashboard remains identical to the pre-lift model, it gets some subtle updates. The connected screens are still 10.25-inch units but they are now a bit curved in shape. Moreover, it gets a rotary dial gear lever and is likely to feature ADAS too. In terms of powertrain choices, there will be no changes.

It will continue to get a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 138 bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT. The new Kia Seltos Facelift is likely to be launched in India at the Auto Expo 2023 and will rival the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

