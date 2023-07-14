2023 Kia Seltos facelift bookings open: Price reveal next month

The bookings for the new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift are now open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Prices of this Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara challenger SUV will be revealed next month.

Kia India recently unveiled the facelifted Seltos mid-size SUV. Pre-bookings for the new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift are now open. One can book it online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest Kia dealership for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Prices of this Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara challenger SUV will be revealed next month.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Bookings, delivery and waiting period

Kia India is now accepting orders for the new facelifted Seltos. Moreover, the company has introduced a unique K-Code initiative by using which prospective buyers can get a priority delivery. The deliveries of the Kia Seltos facelift will begin in August 2023. Its waiting period will range from two to six months, depending on the variant and the customer’s location.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: What’s new?

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift gets a minor nip and tuck, including re-designed LED headlamps with DRLs, updated bumpers, dual-tone alloy wheels and connected LED taillights. On the inside, it features a twin 10.25-inch screen set-up, one for the infotainment system and the other for instrumentation. There’s also a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, standard six airbags, level-2 ADAS and more.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Kia Seltos is a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine that has been carried forward from the pre-lift model. However, it also gets a new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which makes it the most powerful SUV in its segment. The company is offering a total of five transmission choices, MT, iMT, AT, IVT and DCT, depending on the engine.

