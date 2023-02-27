2023 Kia Seltos facelift: All you need to know

Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India by mid-2023 and will offer new safety features, and redesigned exteriors and interiors.

Many were hoping to get a glimpse of the much-waited 2023 Seltos facelift at the Auto Expo 2023, but Kia India threw a curve ball and didn’t showcase it. Before conspiracy theories start brewing, the South Korean automobile manufacturer is on course to launch the mid-size SUV before the festival season. Kia officially dropped the cover of the Seltos facelift last year at the Busan auto show which showcased design updates, interior tweaks and new features.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: New engine

Like its sister company, Hyundai, Kia is also replacing the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with the new 1.5-litre motor. The new and more powerful turbo petrol has an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque while the older 1.4-litre turbo churned out 138bhp and 242Nm. The latter was mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic and there’s a good chance that both transmissions will be retained for the new bigger powertrain.

The 2023 Seltos is expected to continue being powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that pumps out 113bhp and 144Nm. It will be offered in both 6-speed manual and CVT automatic gearboxes. The SUV will soldier on with the 113bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine with a healthy torque of 250Nm. It will be available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 6-speed manual.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Safety features

Kia will be upping the safety level in the new Seltos by introducing Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The ADAS suite will offer Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning. ADAS will also offer Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear View Monitor, Safe Exit Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and much more.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Cabin updates

Kia has spruced up the 2023 Seltos’ interiors by first replacing the instrument cluster with a new all-digital 10.25-inch console. It retains the 10.25-inch infotainment system though the automatic version could come standard with a rotary gear shift. Further updates are expected like a panoramic roof, new switches for the centre console and a 360-degree camera. According to reports, the new Seltos will be equipped with cruise control based on a navigation system.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift: Exteriors

Kia has redesigned the tiger nose grille while retaining the DRLs running across it. The LED split headlight cluster looks sleeker and sharper while the front bumper is more butch due to the new faux skid plate. The side profile of the Seltos remains the same but it now gets a new set of alloy wheels. The rear gets a major update with the new LED rear light that runs across the tailgate. The 2023 Seltos will introduce new paint schemes — Valais Green, Pluton Blue and Fusion Black.