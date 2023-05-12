2023 Kia Seltos facelift: All you need to know

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will sport a panoramic roof, twin 10.25-inch displays and could also get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

Kia took the Indian market by storm with its first made-in-India vehicle, the Seltos. The mid-size was a runaway success and cemented Kia’s position as a serious player in the automobile sector. Since its launch in 2019, the Seltos has received minor updates, but now the SUV will get a mid-life facelift. Globally, the upgraded model was already launched last year, but it should make its India debut in a couple of months. With the latest spy shot of the Seltos 2023 doing rounds on the internet, we highlight what’s new about the updated SUV.

2023 Kia Seltos: Panoramic Sunroof

With the segment leader Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the MG Astor offering a panoramic sunroof, it was only a matter of time before Kia introduced this feature in the Seltos. Well, the wait is over. The 2023 Kia Seltos will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof. Currently, the Seltos is available with an electrically powered sunroof.

2023 Kia Seltos: Design

Kia has given the Seltos a brand-new mesh front grille. The LED headlamps are new and sleeker in design and the LED DLRs are positioned slightly lower and are integrated into the front grille. The front bumper has been reworked and now sports a chunky-looking silver painted faux. The 2023 Seltos sports a new set of alloy wheels.

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

At the rear, the Seltos gets more edgy-looking LED tail lamps and connected lights that run across the tailgate. The rear bumper has also been updated with a new design along with a new faux skid plate.

2023 Kia Seltos: Features

Kia is looking to make the Seltos more premium. The SUV is expected to sport two 10.25-inch digital displays including both the infotainment system and the driver instrument cluster.

In terms of safety, the Seltos will come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. It is offers features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning, 360-degree camera, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Following Assist and Rear View Monitor.

2023 Kia Seltos: Engines

With the new BS6 Phase 2 coming into effect last month, Kia has stopped the production of the 1.4-litre turbo petrol. Kia could introduce the new 1.5-litre turbo powertrain that churns out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. This engine is currently available in the Alcazar and is mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Seltos will retain the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an output of 113bhp and the 113bhp 1.5-litre diesel motor.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2023 Hyundai Verna Review:

2023 Kia Seltos: Competition

The 2023 Seltos will face off against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Volkswagen Taigun. The Kia mid-size SUV will also take on upcoming new SUVs like the Honda Elevate and the Citroen C3 Aircross.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.