2023 Kia Seltos caught testing: What we know so far

2023 Kia Seltos spied testing undisguised. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Seltos so far.

The 2023 Kia Seltos has been spied testing without any camouflage, revealing interesting details about its design. The Kia Seltos is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta and also competes with the same, although Kia and Hyundai are sister companies.

Kia has managed to get a strong fanbase in a short period, thanks to the Seltos, which was the carmaker’s first product for India. Now the carmaker has decided to give the Seltos a much-needed update and here’s what we know so far about the 2023 Kia Seltos.

2023 Kia Seltos: Platform and design

The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will be based on the same Creta platform and will continue with its sharp styling, however with a few tweaks to enhance it. The new Seltos will get a slightly larger grille, redesigned headlights, tweaked bumpers and foglamp housing.

Towards the rear, the tail lamps have also been reworked and they are now connected with a strip that runs across the width of the boot. The alloy wheels are from the X-Line of the Seltos, and a new design would have been appreciated.

2023 Kia Seltos: Engine specifications

The current-gen Kia Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 113bhp or a 1.5-litre diesel engine that also makes 113bhp. With the update, expect Kia to retain the engines, but also offer the powerful 158bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that powers the Hyundai Alcazar and the Kia Carens.

Kia has discontinued the manual gearbox from most of its variants and expect the updated model to be similar. The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will get a DCT option.

2023 Kia Seltos: Features

The Seltos was already a feature-packed SUV and it is impossible to think of more, however, the 2023 Seltos is expected to get a voice-activated sunroof, a much-needed feature. Other features will include LED headlights, smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, and more.

On the safety front, the updated Seltos is expected to get ADAS tech, along with ABS, EBD, hill hold assist, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, six airbags, and more.

2023 Kia Seltos: Price and competition

The new Seltos’ launch is expected in July and when launched, expect the SUV to have a hike in price. The new Seltos will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.