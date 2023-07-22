2023 Kia Seltos: ADAS features explained

The new Kia Seltos has undergone a major update for 2023 in terms of design, mechanicals, and safety. Priced at Rs 10.90 lakh onwards, the Seltos facelift is looking to take a big chunk out of the Hyundai Creta’s sales in India, the best-selling mid-size SUV.
The 2023 Kia Seltos is offered with three engine options, a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 113bhp, a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 113bhp and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 158bhp. Gearbox options include MT, iMT, AT, IVT and DCT.
2023 Kia Seltos safety and ADAS Level 2
The Kia Seltos is offered with a host of standard safety features, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, stability management, hill start assist, brake assist, emergency stop signal, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, reverse camera with dynamic guide lines, disc brakes on all four wheels, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Moving on to ADAS, the Seltos is the third SUV in the segment to have the technology after the Hector and Astor. The Seltos’s ADAS Lever 2 suite offers 17 autonomous functions, including:
- Forward Collision Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist [car, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning]
- Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Following Assist
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert
- High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Safe Exit Warning
- Blind Spot Collision Warning, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist