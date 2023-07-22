2023 Kia Seltos: ADAS features explained

The 2023 Kia Seltos gets ADAS Level 2, making it the third SUV in the segment to get the feature. We explain the ADAS features in the new Seltos.

The new Kia Seltos has undergone a major update for 2023 in terms of design, mechanicals, and safety. Priced at Rs 10.90 lakh onwards, the Seltos facelift is looking to take a big chunk out of the Hyundai Creta’s sales in India, the best-selling mid-size SUV.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is offered with three engine options, a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 113bhp, a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 113bhp and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 158bhp. Gearbox options include MT, iMT, AT, IVT and DCT.

Also Read 2023 Kia Seltos variants and features explained

2023 Kia Seltos safety and ADAS Level 2

The Kia Seltos is offered with a host of standard safety features, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, stability management, hill start assist, brake assist, emergency stop signal, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, reverse camera with dynamic guide lines, disc brakes on all four wheels, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Read ADAS explained – What the technology consists of and why is it important

Moving on to ADAS, the Seltos is the third SUV in the segment to have the technology after the Hector and Astor. The Seltos’s ADAS Lever 2 suite offers 17 autonomous functions, including: