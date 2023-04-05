2023 Kia EV6 bookings to re-open on April 15: Now available in 44 cities

The bookings for the 2023 Kia EV6 will re-open on April 15 and it will be now available in 44 cities across India. This premium electric crossover is priced from Rs 60.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia India has today announced that the bookings for the EV6 will re-open on April 15, 2023. The Kia EV6 made its India debut in June last year. It was brought to our shores in limited numbers. However, the company went on to deliver 432 units which is actually more than four times the originally planned number (100). This premium electric crossover is priced from Rs 60.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

2023 Kia EV6: Battery, range and performance

The India-spec Kia EV6 features a 77.4 kWh battery pack and is certified by ARAI to offer a driving range of up to 708 km on a single charge. This electric crossover is offered in two variants. The RWD version with a single motor develops 229 bhp & 350 Nm while the AWD variant with a dual motor set-up churns out 325 bhp & 605 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV

2023 Kia EV6: Features and price

In terms of features, the Kia EV6 gets two massive 12.3-inch curved displays. While one of them is a touchscreen infotainment system, the other is a digital instrument cluster. It also gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, etc. The Kia EV6 is priced at Rs 60.95 lakh for the RWD variant and Rs 64.95 lakh for the AWD trim, ex-showroom.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Kia EV6 Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch. For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bets big on SUVs to achieve 50% PV market share: EV roadmap revealed

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.