2023 Kia Carens launched in India at Rs 10.44 lakh, gets new engine and gearbox options

2023 Kia Carens launched in India at Rs 10.44 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The South Korean carmaker has updated the Carens for 2023 by revamping its engine and gearbox lineup, along with making some of the features a standard offering.

To begin with, the new Kia Carens is available in 5 trims — Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The five overall variants sit in the price bracket between Rs 10.44 lakh and 17.49 lakh ex-showroom. These variants are further divided into various trims depending on the engine and transmission choices.

Speaking about the engine choices, Kia has discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and instead, is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. This is the same engine that powers the new Hyundai Alcazar and the upcoming Verna. The other engine choice is the same 113bhp diesel engine from before.

In the process, Kia has also discontinued the manual gearbox option for the Carens and offers the MPV with an iMT clutchless manual. There is also a 7-speed DCT on offer with the petrol engine while the diesel option gets an iMT as well, or a torque converter.

In terms of features, Kia has made 6 airbags as standard across variants, along with, ABS, ESC, HAC, VSM, downhill brake control, disc brakes on all wheels, TPMS, and rear parking sensors. All the trims also get the 12.5-inch digital instrument console as standard.