2023 Hyundai Verna – What to expect?

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has been spied testing in India. The new Verna gets cosmetic tweaks amongst others and here’s what to expect for the 2023 Hyundai Verna when launched next year.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai, after updating one of its most popular vehicles – the Venue – is now looking at launching an updated version of the Verna, which has been spotted testing in India. Hyundai is expected to launch the Verna in India next year, and it will most likely miss the Auto Expo as well.

With the 2023 Hyundai Verna now spotted, here’s what to expect from the updated mid-size sedan when launched in India next year.

Design

Although heavily camouflaged, some of the upcoming Verna’s design elements are visible. The 2023 Hyundai Verna gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, new dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, and LED lighting up front and at the rear.

The headlight has been redesigned along with the tail lamps, and the Verna also gets a new grille compared to the current-gen vehicle. Overall, the 2023 Hyundai Verna looks more upmarket while retaining its character.

Engine specifications

In terms of power, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered with existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that make 113 bhp, while also retaining the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 118 bhp. Gearbox choices will also be carried forward which include a manual, DCT, CVT, and torque converter.

Possibilities include a mild hybrid petrol engine as there are speculations, however, until Hyundai officially announces a hybrid powertrain, there is no confirmation.

Features

In terms of features, the 2023 Hyundai Verna is expected to carry forward the infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, wireless charging, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, and much more. However, the biggest update could be in terms of safety, as the Verna could get an ADAS system, making it a safer vehicle.

Competition

The 2023 Hyundai Verna when launched next year will compete with the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. The Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are offered in petrol hybrid trims, adding to the chances of Hyundai offering a hybrid power plant.