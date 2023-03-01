The 2023 Hyundai Verna will compete against the new Honda City facelift in the mid-size sedan segment. Here’s how they compare against each other.

The mid-size sedan segment has seen a total revamp. Volkswagen’s got the new Virtus and Skoda offers the Slavia, while two old names remain — Verna and City. However, apart from the name, the cars are new and both manufacturers are gearing up to launch their latest products.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has seen a major overhaul in terms of design and powertrain options, while the Honda City will see a mid-life facelift in terms of design and engine options. So which of the two makes sense if you’re looking to buy a new mid-size sedan? Here’s a comparison between the 2023 Hyundai Verna and the Honda City facelift.

Design and dimension

Beginning with the new Hyundai Verna, the mid-size sedan from the South Korean carmaker, gets an all-new design. The design is much sleeker with a large grille up front flanked by headlights neatly tucked in, a large strip of LED DRL running across the width of the car, updated tail lamps, and new wheels. Overall, the 2023 Hyundai Verna looks sporty, muscular, and refreshing.

The Honda City facelift is getting a mid-life update and will be based on the fifth-generation City already on sale. The 2023 Honda City will get updated bumpers and a new alloy wheel design. Overall, the Japanese carmaker will give the City subtle tweaks to refresh the looks of the sedan.

In terms of dimension, Hyundai has not revealed the dimension of the new Verna, however, expect the car to be sized similarly to the outgoing model. The Honda City too will remain similar in terms of dimensions, however, more details on the dimensions of the 2023 Hyundai Verna and the new Honda City facelift will be revealed closer to their launch.

Engine and gearbox

This is another important aspect both carmakers have worked on. The Hyundai Verna will be offered with two 1.5-litre petrol engines — one, naturally aspirated and the other, turbocharged. Hyundai will pair the engine with a manual, CVT, and DCT gearbox.

The Honda City will continue to use the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle hybrid petrol engine, however, the latter is expected to be available in more variants apart from the top-spec trim. Gearbox choices will be a manual and a CVT.

Specifications 2023 Verna City facelift Displacement 1.5-litre NA | Turbo 1.5-litre NA | Hybrid Power 113bhp | 158bhp 119bhp | 124bhp Torque 144Nm | 253Nm 145Nm | 253Nm Gearbox MT/CVT/DCT MT/CVT

Exterior and interior features

In terms of features, both cars will get alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED taillamps, DRLs, auto wipers and headlamps, and more. Inside, again, both sedans will get touchscreen infotainment systems, navigation, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and much more.

Safety features could also see an update with 6 airbags being standard, along with ABS, EBD, stability control, reverse parking camera and sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a host of other technologies to make the cars safer. The Hyundai Verna could also get ADAS, however, we will have to wait for an official confirmation from Hyundai.

2023 Hyundai Verna or Honda City facelift — Which one?

Both cars have been tested over time. With the new models coming in, it is too early to decide which of the two is better, however, the Hyundai Verna with its powerful engine and a long list of features is what we would suggest. At the same time, if Honda introduces its hybrid tech to more variants and manages to keep the price in check, either of the two mid-size sedans is a good pick.