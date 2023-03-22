2023 Hyundai Verna vs City, Slavia, Virtus, Ciaz: Price comparison

The new sixth-generation Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals on the price chart.

Hyundai Motor India has finally introduced the new sixth-generation Verna. The 2023 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and its deliveries will begin early next month. Here’s how the all-new Hyundai Verna stacks up against its rivals on the price chart.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs rivals: Price check

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Hyundai Verna Rs 10.90 lakh – Rs 17.38 lakh Honda City Rs 11.49 lakh – Rs 20.39 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Rs 9.20 lakh – Rs 12.19 lakh Skoda Slavia Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 18.40 lakh Volkswagen Virtus Rs 11.32 lakh – Rs 18.42 lakh

The all-new 2023 Hyundai Verna has been priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh. It’s worth noting that all the mid-size sedans are petrol-only models and they don’t get a diesel engine. Hyundai Verna’s arch-rival, the Honda City, is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 18.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh for hybrid variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the most affordable mid-size sedan and retails from Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.19 lakh. The Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus cost almost the same. While the Slavia is priced from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh, the Virtus retails from Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine and gearbox

Hyundai is offering the new-generation Verna with two petrol engine options. It gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT. The other mill is an all-new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT. Click HERE to check out its mileage figures.

