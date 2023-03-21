2023 Hyundai Verna variants and features explained

2023 Hyundai Verna variant-wise features explained. The new Verna offers multiple segment first features and here is the detailed list of features.

The wait is finally over, Hyundai has launched the 2023 Verna mid-size sedan in India for Rs 10,90 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The 2023 Hyundai Verna has undergone a radical change in design inspired by the carmaker’s global lineup, along with a new petrol engine.

The all-new Hyundai Verna is available in a total of 6 variants, further divided based on engine and gearbox options. let’s take a detailed look at the Verna’s variants and features.

2023 Hyundai Verna variant-wise features

Hyundai Verna EX

Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT

Projector headlamps

Full wheel covers

Dual tone interior

Height-adjustable driver seat

Power windows

USB charger (C-Type)

6 airbags

Day and night mirror

Emergency stop signal (ESS)

Auto headlamps

ISOFIX

Hyundai Verna S

Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT

LED positioning lamp & DRLs

Turn indicators on outside mirrors

15-inch alloy wheels

8.0-inch infotainment system

Smartphone connectivity

Front & rear speakers

Steering wheel with audio & Bluetooth controls

Digital cluster with colour TFT MID

Idle stop & go (ISG)

Automatic climate control

Glovebox cooling

Tilt and telescopic steering

Cruise control

Hill-start assist

Electronic stability control

Vehicle stability management

TPMS

Also Read 2023 Hyundai Verna top 5 segment-first features

Hyundai Verna SX

Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT/CVT

LED headlamps

Cornering lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel

Electric sunroof

Smart trunk

Drive mode select

Wireless charger

Ambient light

Electric ORVMs

Parking assist

Smart key

Height adjustable front seat belts

Hyundai Verna SX(O)

Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT/CVT

Leather seats

10.25-inch infotainment system

Hyundai Blue Link

Bose 8-speaker system

Power driver seat

ADAS Level 2

Hyundai Verna SX Turbo

Engine: 1.5-litre Turbo, MT/DCT

16-inch alloy wheels (black)

Red front brake callipers

Black interiors with red accents

Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo

Engine: 1.5-litre Turbo, MT/DCT

Same features as the Hyundai Verna SX(O) 1.5-litre NA, but gets red brake callipers, black alloy wheels, and a black interior with red accents.