2023 Hyundai Verna variants and features explained

The wait is finally over, Hyundai has launched the 2023 Verna mid-size sedan in India for Rs 10,90 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The 2023 Hyundai Verna has undergone a radical change in design inspired by the carmaker’s global lineup, along with a new petrol engine.
The all-new Hyundai Verna is available in a total of 6 variants, further divided based on engine and gearbox options. let’s take a detailed look at the Verna’s variants and features.
2023 Hyundai Verna variant-wise features
Hyundai Verna EX
Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT
- Projector headlamps
- Full wheel covers
- Dual tone interior
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Power windows
- USB charger (C-Type)
- 6 airbags
- Day and night mirror
- Emergency stop signal (ESS)
- Auto headlamps
- ISOFIX
Hyundai Verna S
Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT
- LED positioning lamp & DRLs
- Turn indicators on outside mirrors
- 15-inch alloy wheels
- 8.0-inch infotainment system
- Smartphone connectivity
- Front & rear speakers
- Steering wheel with audio & Bluetooth controls
- Digital cluster with colour TFT MID
- Idle stop & go (ISG)
- Automatic climate control
- Glovebox cooling
- Tilt and telescopic steering
- Cruise control
- Hill-start assist
- Electronic stability control
- Vehicle stability management
- TPMS
Hyundai Verna SX
Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT/CVT
- LED headlamps
- Cornering lamps
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel
- Electric sunroof
- Smart trunk
- Drive mode select
- Wireless charger
- Ambient light
- Electric ORVMs
- Parking assist
- Smart key
- Height adjustable front seat belts
Hyundai Verna SX(O)
Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT/CVT
- Leather seats
- 10.25-inch infotainment system
- Hyundai Blue Link
- Bose 8-speaker system
- Power driver seat
- ADAS Level 2
Hyundai Verna SX Turbo
Engine: 1.5-litre Turbo, MT/DCT
- 16-inch alloy wheels (black)
- Red front brake callipers
- Black interiors with red accents
Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo
Engine: 1.5-litre Turbo, MT/DCT
Same features as the Hyundai Verna SX(O) 1.5-litre NA, but gets red brake callipers, black alloy wheels, and a black interior with red accents.