2023 Hyundai Verna variants and features explained

2023 Hyundai Verna variant-wise features explained. The new Verna offers multiple segment first features and here is the detailed list of features.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
2023 hyundai variants and features explained

The wait is finally over, Hyundai has launched the 2023 Verna mid-size sedan in India for Rs 10,90 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The 2023 Hyundai Verna has undergone a radical change in design inspired by the carmaker’s global lineup, along with a new petrol engine.

The all-new Hyundai Verna is available in a total of 6 variants, further divided based on engine and gearbox options. let’s take a detailed look at the Verna’s variants and features.

2023 Hyundai Verna variant-wise features

Hyundai Verna EX
Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT

  • Projector headlamps
  • Full wheel covers
  • Dual tone interior
  • Height-adjustable driver seat
  • Power windows
  • USB charger (C-Type)
  • 6 airbags
  • Day and night mirror
  • Emergency stop signal (ESS)
  • Auto headlamps
  • ISOFIX
2023 hyundai verna design

Hyundai Verna S
Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT

  • LED positioning lamp & DRLs
  • Turn indicators on outside mirrors
  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • 8.0-inch infotainment system
  • Smartphone connectivity
  • Front & rear speakers
  • Steering wheel with audio & Bluetooth controls
  • Digital cluster with colour TFT MID
  • Idle stop & go (ISG)
  • Automatic climate control
  • Glovebox cooling
  • Tilt and telescopic steering
  • Cruise control
  • Hill-start assist
  • Electronic stability control
  • Vehicle stability management
  • TPMS
Hyundai Verna SX
Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT/CVT

  • LED headlamps
  • Cornering lamps
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel
  • Electric sunroof
  • Smart trunk
  • Drive mode select
  • Wireless charger
  • Ambient light
  • Electric ORVMs
  • Parking assist
  • Smart key
  • Height adjustable front seat belts
2023 hyundai verna features

Hyundai Verna SX(O)
Engine: 1.5-litre NA, MT/CVT

  • Leather seats
  • 10.25-inch infotainment system
  • Hyundai Blue Link
  • Bose 8-speaker system
  • Power driver seat
  • ADAS Level 2

Hyundai Verna SX Turbo
Engine: 1.5-litre Turbo, MT/DCT

  • 16-inch alloy wheels (black)
  • Red front brake callipers
  • Black interiors with red accents

Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo
Engine: 1.5-litre Turbo, MT/DCT

Same features as the Hyundai Verna SX(O) 1.5-litre NA, but gets red brake callipers, black alloy wheels, and a black interior with red accents.

First published on: 21-03-2023 at 17:44 IST