2023 Hyundai Verna: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2023 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this Honda City, Skoda Slavia fighter.

Hyundai Motor India recently introduced the all-new sixth-generation Verna. The 2023 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will commence in the first week of April. Being a new-gen model, the Verna gets a host of updates over its predecessors. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about it.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Design and colours

In terms of design, the new Hyundai Verna looks completely different from the outgoing model. It sports a radical front fascia that might draw polarised opinions. There is a thin strip of LED DRL that runs across the width of the bonnet while the parametric jewel grille is flanked by all-LED headlamps.

The new Verna features a sloping roofline, bold cuts & creases on the body lines, diamond-cut alloys and a striking rear end with LED taillamps. It is offered in nine colour shades: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Abyss Black, Atlas White dual-tone and Fiery Red dual-tone.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Features and safety

On the inside, the new-generation Verna is loaded with features up to the brim. The dashboard boasts a twin-screen layout, one for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluelink’s connected car tech. Some other features include a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, etc.

The safety equipment on the Hyundai Verna includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, all-wheel disc brakes and more. It also gets level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) that offers features such as forward collision warning, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, smart cruise control, traffic collision avoidance assist, etc.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Dimensions

Specifications Hyundai Verna Length 4535 mm Width 1765 mm Height 1475 mm Wheelbase 2670 mm Ground clearance 170 mm Boot space 528 litres Fuel tank capacity 45 litres

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine and gearbox

The new Hyundai Verna is offered with two petrol engines. It gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill that develops 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT. There is also an all-new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT. Click HERE to check its mileage figures.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Price and rivals

Hyundai is offering the all-new Verna in four trim levels: EX, S, SX and SX (O). Its prices range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will take on the likes of the new Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

