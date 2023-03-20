2023 Hyundai Verna top 5 segment-first features

The upcoming Hyundai Verna will have a host of segment-first features and we list out the top 5 features of the 2023 Hyundai Verna that will make it stand out from the competition.

Hyundai vehicles are known to be feature-rich, be it a reversing camera as standard way ahead of its time, or just being plain, powerful, or good-looking. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is no different than any of its predecessors in terms of good looks, features, and being the most powerful in its segment.

With every new generation of the Hyundai Verna, the South Korean carmaker has introduced something new. Here are the top five segment-first features of the 2023 Hyundai Verna that you need to consider before buying your next mid-size sedan.

Dual 10.25-inch screens

The new Hyundai Verna will have two 10.25-inch screens, integrated seamlessly together to up the interior design of the car. One screen will act as the infotainment system while the second plays the role of a digital dash. The new dual dash setup is similar to what’s offered in the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but with a unique design for the Verna.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna’s infotainment system will be backed by Bose speakers and feature wireless smartphone connectivity, navigation, connected car tech, and much more.

Switchable HVAC controls

Modern cars have numerous buttons and knobs to control various aspects of the car HVAC to infotainment and engine modes. The New Hyundai Verna will feature a set of controls and knobs to control the heating and ventilation system of the car, while one push changes those controls from HVAC controls to infotainment system controls.

The infotainment system is a touchscreen unit, however, Hyundai has given rotary volume control knobs for ease of use. Giving the controls a switchable purpose reduces the number of buttons but can be confusing at times.

Heated seats

Cooled or ventilated seats are now a common feature with most cars and manufacturers, and Hyundai was one of the first to introduce this in the Verna. Now, Hyundai has taken it up a notch by introducing heated seats as well with the 2023 Verna.

This is a segment-first feature as none of the 2023 Hyundai Verna’s competitors – Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia – offer this.

Also Read New Hyundai Verna is longer and wider than before: Old vs competition dimensions check

Most powerful engine

Skoda and Volkswagen were the first to offer 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines mated to DCT gearboxes in the segment, while Honda chose to go the Hybrid way and Maruti Suzuki kept the naturally-aspirated engine. Hyundai followed with a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine, however, the carmaker has taken it a step further now.

The Verna was known for its powerful turbo-diesel engines and now with stringent emission norms, diesel engines are slowly becoming rare, while in this segment, extinct. Instead, Hyundai will offer the new Verna with a 158bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a DCT gearbox, making it the most powerful in the segment.

ADAS and safety

Also Read ADAS explained – What the technology consists of and why is it important

Safety norms are also becoming stringent in India as carmakers are asked to equip their products with six airbags. In compliance, Hyundai will offer 6 airbags with the new Verna along with stability control, ABS, ISOFIX seat anchors, etc.

Hyundai is taking safety a step further by introducing ADAS with the Verna which will consist of a host of features to make the car safer for its occupants. None of the competition offers ADAS.