2023 Hyundai Verna to get level 2 ADAS: India launch on March 21

Hyundai Motor India is all set to introduce the new-gen Verna later this month. The company has been regularly teasing the images of this mid-size sedan and in the latest teaser, Hyundai has revealed that the Verna will get over 65 safety features, including level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). This mid-size sedan will be launched in India on March 21, 2023.

2023 Hyundai Verna: ADAS and safety features

Hyundai has officially confirmed that the new-generation Verna will get over 65 safety features, including level 2 ADAS. It will be the second mid-size sedan in India to feature ADAS after the recently launched Honda City. The new Verna will boast some class-leading safety features with six airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse parking sensors, all three-point seat belts, automatic headlamps, etc.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Hyundai Verna will be an all-new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. It will also get a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will come mated to a 6-speed MT and IVT. Both the engine options will be RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready. It will be a petrol-only sedan and won’t get a diesel engine.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Price and rivals

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. One can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership. Upon launch, it will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, etc.

