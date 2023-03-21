2023 Hyundai Verna price reveal today: Watch LIVE launch here

The new-generation Hyundai Verna will be launched in India today, i.e. on March 21, 2023. It will take on the likes of the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Hyundai Motor India is all set to introduce the new-generation Verna. The new 2023 Hyundai Verna will be launched in India today, i.e. on March 21, and it will be a big step up from its predecessor in almost every department. This mid-size sedan will get a major design overhaul, a bunch of new features, including ADAS, and new powertrain options.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Watch LIVE launch

Hyundai Motor India will announce the prices of this all-new mid-size sedan at 12:00 PM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. We will be driving the new Verna soon. So, stay tuned for our first drive impressions.

2023 Hyundai Verna: What’s new?

In terms of design, the new Verna will be completely different from the model it replaces. It will feature a striking design language and boast a massive grille flanked by split LED headlights, an LED light bar running across the bonnet, a sloping roofline and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The Verna will be loaded with features up to the brim and it will even get over 65 safety features, including level 2 ADAS.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Hyundai Verna will be an all-new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. It will also get a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will come mated to a 6-speed MT and IVT. Both the engine options will be RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready. It will be a petrol-only sedan and won’t get a diesel engine.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Price and rivals

The new-generation Hyundai Verna is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. One can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership. Upon launch, it will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

