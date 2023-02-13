2023 Hyundai Verna officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

The upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna has been officially teased ahead of its launch. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and it will take on the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, etc.

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to introduce the new-generation Verna. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is expected to be launched in India in April this year. Ahead of its launch, the company has officially teased this mid-size sedan on its social media handles. Pre-bookings for the same are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. It will take on the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, etc.

2023 Hyundai Verna: What to expect?

The new-gen Hyundai Verna will feature a striking design language. It will get a unique front fascia with a Tucson-like grille, LED headlamps, a long LED DRL that will run across its bonnet and LED taillamps. One can expect it to be more feature-rich than the current model. Hyundai will offer the new Verna in four trim levels: EX, S, SX and SX (O).

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Hyundai Verna will be an all-new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will come mated to a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. It will also get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor, paired with a 6-speed MT and IVT. Both the engine options will be RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready. The new-gen Verna won’t get a diesel engine.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the commencement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Today, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for the next generation of our iconic sedan – the all-new Hyundai VERNA. We are certain this benchmark sedan from Hyundai will elevate our customer aspirations and drive a strong resurgence in this segment.”

