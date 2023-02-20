2023 Hyundai Verna official design sketches revealed: Launch on March 21

The official exterior design sketches of the new-gen Hyundai Verna have been revealed. This mid-size sedan will be launched on March 21, 2023, to take on the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, etc.

Hyundai Motor India is all set to introduce the new-generation Verna. Pre-bookings for the same are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and its prices will be announced on March 21, 2023. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed the exterior design sketches of the new-gen Hyundai Verna that give us a hint of what to expect from this mid-size sedan.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Design highlights

The new-gen Hyundai Verna will feature a striking design language. Based on the company’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy, the new Verna will get a massive grille that will be flanked by split LED headlights. This sedan will get an LED light bar that will run across the bonnet along with sharp bumpers and cuts & creases on the body lines. It will feature a sloping roofline and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine and gearbox

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be powered by an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. It will also get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will come mated to a 6-speed MT and IVT. Both the engine options will be RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready. It will be a petrol-only sedan and won’t get a diesel engine.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the announcement, Unsoo Kim MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Today, we are glad to showcase design renders and direction of the all-new Hyundai VERNA. With the introduction of this futuristic and ferocious sedan, we are aiming to elevate customer experiences and rejuvenate interest in this segment. Through its dynamic proportions and distinctive parametric motifs, the all-new Hyundai VERNA will define new aspirations and pave the way for futuristic experiences.”

