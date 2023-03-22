2023 Hyundai Verna mileage figures explained: Claims up to 20.60 kmpl

The all-new 2023 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom. This mid-size sedan is claimed to offer a mileage of up to 20.60 kmpl.

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the new-generation Verna. The all-new 2023 Hyundai Verna has been priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom. This mid-size sedan is offered with two petrol engines and is the most powerful car in its segment. The company has also revealed its ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures and it’s claimed to offer a mileage of up to 20.60 kmpl.

2023 Hyundai Verna: ARAI-certified mileage figures

Hyundai Verna powertrain ARAI mileage 1.5-litre nat-asp petrol with MT 18.60 kmpl 1.5-litre nat-asp petrol with IVT 19.60 kmpl 1.5-litre turbo petrol with MT 20.00 kmpl 1.5-litre turbo petrol with DCT 20.60 kmpl

The new 2023 Hyundai Verna is available with two petrol engine options but there’s no diesel mill on offer. It features a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 113 bhp and 144 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT. This motor is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 18.60 kmpl to 19.60 kmpl.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Hyundai is also offering an all-new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the Verna that will do its duty in a host of other Kia and Hyundai cars. This turbo petrol motor churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT. It is now the most powerful sedan in its segment and is claimed to offer a mileage of 20 to 20.60 kmpl.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Hyundai Verna: Price and rivals

The new six-generation Hyundai Verna is offered in four trim levels: EX, S, SX and SX (O). Its prices range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin next month. The new Verna will take on the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which retro cruiser should be your pick?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.