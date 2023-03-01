2023 Hyundai Verna leaked ahead of March 21 launch: Engine, features

2023 Verna will offer a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and will take on the Honda City facelift, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

The next-generation Hyundai Verna’s latest series of spy photographs have surfaced revealing the complete exteriors of the sedan. Hyundai will be launching the much-awaited sedan on March 21st. Currently, Hyundai has opened bookings for the 2023 Verna at the official dealerships for an amount of Rs 25,000. Apart from the radical design, the new Verna is expected to come packed with new tech, features and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol, which made its debut with the Alcazar in India.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Exteriors unveiled for the first time

The 2023 Hyundai Verna gets a band of LED rear lights that run across the trunk.

The 2023 Verna’s design language is inspired by the Elantra, which is currently not available in India. Based on the “Sensuous Sportiness” philosophy which was first revealed in 2021, the new Verna houses the big Hyundai emblem smack in the middle of the bonnet with sleek and slender LED DRLs below the engine hood. Hyundai loves the split headlight design and it’s carried forward to the new Verna. The front bumper, especially the radiator reminds us of the current-gen i20. As mentioned earlier, the new Verna sports a slip headlamp design, and the angular LED headlights are merged in the front bumper with the grille.

The side profile of the Verna is nothing short of looking stunning as it has a sweeping roofline with a notchback-like rear. The sharp lines below the C-pillar make the wheel arches quite muscular. Like the Tucson, the sedan’s C-pillar gets a chrome finish. Similar to Hyundai’s flagship SUV, the Tucson, the Verna gets a band of LED rear lights that run across the trunk. The Verna badge is on the LED tail lights with the Hyundai logo above it.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine and variants

As reported earlier, the 2023 Verna will come with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol replacing the 1.4-litre engine and there will be no diesel option. The Verna was the last standing sedan with a diesel engine but now its joined the all-petrol bandwagon. The new turbo engine has an output of 158bhp with a torque of 253Nm. As the 2023 Alcazar turbo petrol is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, we expect the same options for the Verna. The Verna will continue to offer the 133bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic.

The 2023 Verna will be offered in four variants — EX, S, SX and SX (O) while the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to be available in the top-of-the-line trim.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Competition

The new Verna will compete against the soon-to-be-launched 2023 Honda City facelift, Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus. The current version of the City starts from Rs 11.87 lakh, the Slavia from Rs 11.29 lakh and the Virtus from 11.32 lakh onwards, all ex-showroom prices.