2023 Hyundai Verna India launch confirmed for March 21. Here’s what you need to know about the all-new Verna.

After numerous teasers and speculations, Hyundai has confirmed the launch date of the 2023 Verna sedan — March 21. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will see a significant change in terms of design and powertrain options.

To begin with, the all-new Hyundai Verna will see a radical change in design with LED headlights up front that have a long DRL running across the bonnet, and the same theme is carried towards the rear also, with a strip of light connecting the two tail lamps.

The next biggest change is the powertrain options. Hyundai will retain the 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox or an IVT unit while introducing a new 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine. The latter is expected to make more power than the 1.4-litre unit and will be paired with a manual or a DCT gearbox.

In terms of features, expect the Verna to offer a large touchscreen infotainment system, with smartphone connectivity, a sunroof, connected car tech, auto AC, headlights, and wipers, ventilated seats, reclinable second-row seats, a digital cockpit, wireless charging, and more.

Safety on the all-new Hyundai Verna will also see an update in the form of 4 airbags as standard while the higher-spec models get 6, ABS, EBD, stability control, hill start assist, reverse parking camera and sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in four variants: EX, S, SX, and SX(O). All will be powered by the two petrol engines on offer and there will be no diesel option with the new Verna. Also, expect the new Hyundai Verna to offer more cabin room and a larger boot compared to its predecessor.

When launched on March 21, the new Hyundai Verna will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. To know how the current-gen car competes against the competition, read our mid-size sedan comparison.