2023 Hyundai Verna gets over 8,000 bookings: Deliveries to begin next month

Hyundai Motor India recently introduced the all-new Verna. The new sixth-generation Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this mid-size sedan began last month and the company managed to gather more than 8,000 orders even before its official launch.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Bookings and delivery

Pre-bookings for the new-generation Hyundai Verna began last month and it has bagged over 8,000 reservations yet. One can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Deliveries of the new Verna will commence in the first week of April 2023. It is likely to demand a waiting period of around two months, depending on the location and the variant.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine and gearbox

The new sixth-generation Hyundai Verna is offered with two petrol engines. It gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill that develops 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT. There is also an all-new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Price and rivals

Hyundai is offering the new-generation Verna in four trim levels: EX, S, SX and SX (O). The prices of this new mid-size sedan range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom. It is now the most powerful car in its segment. The new Hyundai Verna will take on the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

