2023 Hyundai Verna bookings open – What to expect?

2023 Hyundai Verna bookings open and the launch is slated in the coming weeks. Here’s what you need to know about the new Hyundai Verna ahead of its launch.

Hyundai has decided to give the Verna an update, and the carmaker has opened bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Verna ahead of its official reveal and launch in India. The booking amount for the new Verna sedan stands at Rs 25,000, while the launch is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks and deliveries are to commence from May 2023.

For those eagerly awaiting the launch of the sedan and wondering what Hyundai has to offer, here’s what to expect from the upcoming mid-size sedan from the South Korean carmaker.

2023 Hyundai Verna – What to expect?

To begin with, the upcoming Hyundai Verna will sport an all-new design, inspired by other sedans in the carmaker’s global lineup. The new Verna will sport a sleek front design with the DRLs sitting above the headlight, while the grille is positioned in the lower section of the car. Towards the rear, the Verna will sport LED tail lamps, with a strip running across the breadth of the car.

Overall, the Hyundai Verna will look significantly different to the current-gen model but will retain its familiar silhouette from the current-gen car. The new-gen Verna could be longer than its predecessor – like the Tucson – however, more details will be known closer to its launch date.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be available in four variants — EX, S, SX and SX(O). All four variants of the Verna sedan will be powered by a choice of two petrol engines and multiple gearbox choices. Hyundai has dropped the diesel offering with the new model.

The first engine is a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol motor paired to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox that Hyundai calls Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The second engine on offer will be a 1.5-litre TGi turbo-petrol mill mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. Engine power figures have not been revealed yet but could stay close to the current-gen Verna’s output.

Moving on to features, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will sport a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, wireless charging, a sunroof, connected car tech, ventilated seats, rear ac vents, reclinable rear seats, and more. Safety features will also be updated in the form of 4 airbags as standard (6 in the top-spec trims), ABS, EBD, traction control, stability control, reverse camera, and possibly ADAS as well.

The new Hyundai Verna will also see an increase in price compared to the current model, which has a price tag of Rs 9.63 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Hyundai will offer the 2023 Verna sedan in 7 shades and 2 dual-tone colour schemes: Atlas White, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Abyss Black, Tellurian Brown, and Starry Night. The dual-tone options will include Fiery Red with Abyss Black and Atlas White with Abyss Black.

When launched, the new Hyundai Verna will compete directly with the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, which saw a recent update.