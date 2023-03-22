2023 Hyundai Verna 1.5 NA vs Turbo – Differences explained

The new Hyundai Verna is available in a naturally aspirated form and a turbocharged version. Here are the key differences between the 2023 Hyundai Verna NA and the Verna Turbo.

After a long wait, the 2023 Hyundai Verna is finally on sale in India, priced at Rs 10.90 lakh onwards ex-showroom. The Verna has undergone a complete makeover in terms of design and dimension, as the new Verna is longer and wider than before.

For 2023, along with the updated design, Hyundai has dropped the diesel version of the Verna, which was the most powerful in its class a few years ago. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is offered with two 1.5-litre engine options, one naturally aspirated and the other turbocharged.

The two variants of the Verna have slight differences in design and other aspects, and here are the major differences between the new Verna 1.5 NA and the Verna Turbo.

2023 Hyundai Verna NA vs Turbo – Design

The overall design of the new Hyundai Verna is sleek and sporty, however, the carmaker has given subtle design elements to the Verna Turbo to stand out from its naturally aspirated counterpart. The NA version of the Verna gets either 15-inch steel wheels or 16-inch alloys.

The 1.5-litre turbocharged Hyundai Verna, on the other hand, gets 16-inch alloy wheels but is finished in black which enhances the sporty nature of the sedan. Adding to the black alloy wheels are red brake callipers.

Interior

Inside, the Verna has again undergone a significant update. The top-spec trims of the new Verna get dual 10.25-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and the other as a digital instrument cluster. The Verna also gets a sporty two-spoke steering wheel with controls for the audio system and speakers from Bose.

The difference, however, between the two versions of the Verna is the colour and upholstery. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Verna gets a dual-tone beige and black interior, while the top-of-the-line Turbo variants get black upholstery finished in leather with red accents which compliment the black alloy wheels and red callipers.

New Hyundai Verna engine specifications

The biggest difference between the two versions of the 2023 Hyundai Verna is the engine. Hyundai offers two options, both 1.5-litre units. One is naturally aspirated, while the other is turbocharged. The former makes 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, while the new 1.5-litre turbocharged engine makes 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.

The new 1.5-litre DGi turbo-petrol engine is the same unit that made its debut with the Hyundai Alcazar and will soon be powering other Hyundai models, including Kias. This is the most powerful engine in its class, making more power than Volkswagen’s 1.5-litre TSI unit.

Gearbox options

Manuals are a dying breed these days, as Kia discontinued manuals with most of its models and variants, while torque converters, CVTs, AMTs, and dual-clutch gearboxes are becoming more popular. However, Hyundai has managed to retain the good old manual gearbox with the new Verna.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Verna gets a choice between a manual or a CVT gearbox, while the more powerful Hyundai Verna Turbo gets either a manual or a 7-speed DCT.

Safety features in the new Hyundai Verna

A vehicle’s active and passive safety features are key decision-makers and the government is also pushing towards this. All the Hyundai Verna models get 6 airbags as standard, along with ABS and EBD.

However, the top-spec Hyundai Verna NA version gets ADAS Level 2. The Turbo version, however, gets all the features as the top-spec Verna NA version but gets additional safety features such as disc brakes for all four wheels, an electronic park brake, cruise control with stop-and-go function, and a Leading Vehicle Departure Alert system, which is part of the ADAS feature.