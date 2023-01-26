2023 Hyundai Venue to get 113bhp Creta diesel engine

Hyundai is set to offer the Creta’s 113bhp engine in the Venue while also updating its safety features for 2023.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai, recently launched the new Grand i10 Nios in India and the updated Aura sedan. Now, the carmaker is gearing up for its next product update, the Venue. Although the sub-4 metre SUV saw an update last year that included design updates and the inclusion of the N-Line version, the update for 2023 will be in the form of added features and an updated engine.

For 2023, Hyundai will update the Venue with 4 airbags standard across its range, similar to the Grand i10. Hyundai might also offer customers to upgrade to 6 airbags on any variant, as an optional extra.

Apart from this crucial feature, the next big update will be in the form of the engine. Hyundai will continue offering a diesel mill, however, it will be the same unit that powers the Creta. Hyundai will update the Creta’s engine to meet the upcoming RDE regulations, and the same engine will make its way into the Venue as well.

The updated diesel engine will be a 1.5-litre unit capable of 113bhp and 250Nm. The Venue will get the engine in the same state of tune, replacing the current 99bhp unit, however, with a manual gearbox only. The engine will also get a new start/stop function with the integrated starter generator (ISG) system.

Apart from these two major changes, the Venue is not expected to get a design update, as the SUV saw a refresh last year. The Venue is expected to retain the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0-litre turbocharged mill with the same power output.