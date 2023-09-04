scorecardresearch

2023 Hyundai Venue launched– gets 1st in segment ADAS

Hyundai Venue rivals subcompact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV800.

Written by Arun Prakash
Hyundai Venue ADAS

Hyundai has updated the Venue for 2023 with new features and specs. Prices for the 2023 Venue start at Rs 10.33 lakh and go up to Rs 13.90 lakh (both ex-showroom). After the latest update, Venue has become the first SUV in its segment to offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Korean carmaker has added the ADAS feature from the SX(O) variant onwards with prices starting at Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The updates are applicable on both the standard and N-Line models of Venue.

Hyundai Venue 1.0L petrol variantsEx-Showroom Price
S(O) MTRs 10,32,600
SX(O) MTRs 12,44,200
SX(O) MT Dual ToneRs 12,59,200
SX(O) DCTRs 13,23,100
SX(O) DCT Dual ToneRs 13,38,100
Hyundai Venue 1.0L petrol variants prices

2023 Hyundai Venue: ADAS introduced

Hyundai has introduced ADAS functionality in the top-spec SX(O) trim with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, whereas on the Venue N Line, ADAS is being offered in the top-spec N8 trim. Venue is the fourth model in Hyundai’s lineup to be offered with ADAS after the Ioniq 5, Tucson and Verna.

Hyundai Venue ADAS (1)

With the inclusion of the ADAS package, Venue comes equipped with safety features like forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, and leading vehicle departure alert. 

Hyundai Venue U2 1.5L CRDi diesel variantsEx-Showroom Price
SX(O) MTRs 13,18,700
SX(O) MT Dual ToneRs 13,33,700
Hyundai Venue 1.5L diesel variants prices

That said, the ADAS package still lacks features such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, indicating that this ADAS kit on the subcompact SUV adheres to ADAS level 1 technology.

2023 Hyundai Venue: Return of 6-speed MT

The other big update in the 2023 Venue range is the return of the conventional six-speed manual transmission in the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 6-speed manual gearbox recently made a return with the 1.0-litre petrol unit in the newly launched Venue Knight edition.

Hyundai Venue 1.0L GDi turbo petrol variantsEx-Showroom Price
N6 MT Rs 11,99,900
N6 MT Dual Tone Rs 12,14,900
N8 MT Rs 12,95,900
N8 MT Dual Tone Rs 13,10,900
N6 DCT Rs 12,79,500
N6 DCT Dual Tone Rs 12,94,500
N8 DCT Rs 13,74,800
N8 DCT Dual Tone Rs 13,89,800
Hyundai Venue 1.0L turbo petrol variants prices

The 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine pumps out 118 bhp and 172 NM of peak torque. This unit is also available with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. Other engine options in the Venue lineup include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 18:14 IST
