2023 Hyundai Venue gets more powerful Creta diesel engine

The updated 2023 Hyundai Venue line-up is now RDE and E20 compliant and offers new features.

With the new RDE norms set to be implemented from April 1, 2023, Hyundai has updated and launched the 2023 Venue range including a new powerful diesel engine, which meets the new driving emission norms. The updated compact SUV line-up has received a price hike of up to Rs 25,000 for the petrol range and up to Rs 51,000 for the diesel.

2023 Hyundai Venue: New powerful diesel engine

The new 1.5-litre diesel engine has a total output of 113bhp, around 14bhp more than the outgoing motor. Even though the older powertrain was also a 1.5-litre powertrain, the most significant update is that the new engine is now equipped with a variable-geometry turbocharger and not a fixed-geometry turbo. The Venue now has the same specs as the Kia Sonet, but the former is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission while the latter also comes with a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

Apart from the diesel engine upgrade, the Venue petrol range continues to be available in the 82bhp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with 113.8 Nm of torque and 1-litre turbo petrol with an output of 118bhp and 172Nm. The former is mated to a 5-speed manual while the latter gets iMT and 7-speed DCT gearboxes. The DCT trim has three drive modes — Normal, Eco and Sport — along with paddle shifters.

2023 Hyundai Venue: Features

The 2023 Venue comes standard with twin airbags and from the mid-trim, the S+ and S(O), onwards, the compact SUV gets four airbags. The top variant gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Hyundai has removed some features in the diesel SX like the rear armrest and reclining rear seats.

2023 Hyundai Venue: Prices

The 2023 Venue 1.2-litre petrol line-up starts from Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 11.04 lakh while the turbo petrol’s range is Rs 10.40 lakh to Rs 13.11 lakh. The new diesel engine is competitively priced from Rs 10.39 lakh to Rs 13.07 lakh, all ex-showroom Delhi.

