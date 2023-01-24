2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift: Variant-wise prices explained

The new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is priced from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, etc.

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the facelifted Grand i10 Nios in the country. The new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is priced from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh, ex-showroom. This family hatchback gets cosmetic updates and new features. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Variant-wise prices

Grand i10 Nios Variant Price (ex-showroom) Era MT Rs 5.69 lakh Magna MT Rs 6.61 lakh Sportz MT Rs 7.20 lakh Magna AMT Rs 7.23 lakh Sportz dual-tone MT Rs 7.44 lakh Sportz AMT Rs 7.74 lakh Asta MT Rs 7.93 lakh Asta AMT Rs 8.46 lakh Magna CNG MT Rs 7.56 lakh Sportz CNG MT Rs 8.11 lakh

The new Grand i10 Nios is offered in four trim levels, Era, Magna, Sportz & Asta, spread across several variants. As one can see in the above table, the prices of its manual variants range from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 7.93 lakh. Its AMT variants retail from Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 8.46 lakh while the CNG variants are priced from Rs 7.56 lakh to Rs 8.11 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. This family hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit that churns out 68 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

