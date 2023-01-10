2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift revealed: Bookings open

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been revealed ahead of its official launch. Bookings for the same are open and its prices are likely to be announced at the Auto Expo 2023.

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the new facelifted Grand i10 Nios ahead of its official launch. Bookings for the same are open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. One can book it online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership. The new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets cosmetic enhancements and new features.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift: What’s new?

The facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a revised front fascia. It features an enlarged grille flanked by LED DRLs. This hatchback gets new 15-inch alloy wheels and LED taillamps with a connecting bar. It is offered in six colour variants along with two new dual-tone shades. In terms of features, it now gets up to six airbags, cruise control, TPMS, and other creature comforts.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the new Grand i10 Nios remains the same as before. It is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. It also gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with CNG that churns out 68 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift: Price and rivals

The prices of the new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift are likely to be revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are open and one can reserve it for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The Grand i10 Nios will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, etc.

