2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched: Priced from Rs 5.69 lakh

Hyundai Motor India today announced the launch of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios. The new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin soon. This family hatchback gets subtle cosmetic enhancements and new features.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price and rivals

The prices of the new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift start at Rs 5.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Its variant-wise prices are yet to be revealed. One can book it online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest dealership. The facelifted Grand i10 Nios will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago, etc.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: What’s new?

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a revised front fascia with an enlarged grille which is flanked by LED DRLs. It gets new 15-inch alloy wheels and LED taillamps with a connecting bar. The Grand i10 Nios is offered in six colours along with two new dual-tone shades. In terms of features, it now gets up to six airbags, cruise control, TPMS, and more.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the new Grand i10 Nios remains identical to the pre-lift model. It is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. It also gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with factory-fitted CNG that churns out 68 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

