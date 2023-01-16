2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Aura facelift India launch on January 20

The prices of the new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the facelifted Aura will be revealed on January 20. Bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Hyundai Motor India recently took the wraps off the facelifted Grand i10 Nios and the new Aura. Pre-bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Aura facelift are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Now, the company will reveal the prices of these new Hyundai cars on January 20, 2023.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Aura facelift: What’s new?

In terms of design, both these Hyundai cars sport an updated front fascia with a larger grille that is flanked by LED DRLs. The Grand i10 Nios also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels and resembles the one that we get on the Aura. While the feature list remains largely identical, both these cars now get a host of safety equipment such as up to six airbags, cruise control, TPMS, etc.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Aura facelift: Engine and gearbox

The new Grand i10 Nios and the Aura facelift are offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. They also get a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with CNG that churns out 68 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Aura facelift: Price and rivals

The prices of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the facelifted Aura will be revealed on January 20. One can book these cars online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership for a token amount of Rs 11,000. They will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Tata Tiago, Tigor, etc.

