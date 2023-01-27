2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: All you need to know

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios receives a slew of upgrades. We highlight the new key features.

Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios burst into the scene in 2019 and has been a steady performer for the company. In a good month, the South Korean company’s entry-level hatchback has touched the 10,000 units mark, but on average, it achieves over 8,000 units. Hyundai has now launched the 2023 edition of the Grand i10 Nios and we take a look at what are the hits and misses.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Exteriors

To attract young buyers, Hyundai has upped the ante in the design department by making the Grand i10 Nios facelift edgier. The company has introduced a flare of flamboyance with an all-black grille that covers the entire front bumper. The updated Grand i10 Nios now sports arrowhead-shaped LED DRLs with new automatic projector headlights. Hyundai has also introduced new snazzy-looking dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels. Moving on to the rear, the Grand i10 Nios sports new connecting LED tail lights that run across the tailgate.

The new Grand i10 Nios is available in six solid colour options starting from the new Spark Green, Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue and Fiery Red. The Hyundai hatchback is also offered in two dual-tone colours – Spark Green with black roof and Polar White with black roof.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Interiors

Hyundai has rejuvenated the Grand i10 Nios’ cabin with an option of three two-tone upholstery combinations — dual-tone grey, black and grey with Spark Green inserts and black and grey with red inserts. The hatchback also comes with new footwell illumination. The 2023 Grand i10 Nios comes equipped with a new instrument cluster housing twin analogue dials with a 3.5-inch digital multi-information display, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, rear air condition vents (a first in the segment) and a height adjuster for the driver seat. Hyundai has introduced two new features — a Type C fast charger, a first in the segment, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and cruise control for the top two variants.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Safety Features

Hyundai has packed the new Grand i10 Nios with plenty of safety features. It is the first hatchback in its segment to offer four airbags as standard while the top trim gets six airbags. The updated hatchback is equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), rear parking sensors and rear camera and Isofix child seat mounts. The Grand i10 Nios is the first car in the segment to offer a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engine

Hyundai has decided to retain only the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, which has a total output of 82bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT. The 2023 Grand i10 Nios is also available in CNG and it churns out 68bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque. It is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This means that Hyundai has decided to pull the plug on the 99bhp 1-litre turbo petrol.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price and rivals

The Grand i10 Nios is available in four variants — Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The 1.2-litre manual starts from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 7.93 lakh, while the AMT begins from Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 8.47 lakh, ex-showroom. The CNG range is available in two trims, the Magna at Rs 7.56 lakh and Sportz at Rs 8.11 lakh.

The Grand i10 Nios will take on the likes of the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Ignis and Tata Tiago. The Swift starts from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh including the AMT trims, while the CNG range is from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 8.48 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. On the other hand, the Ignis starts from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is the only hatchback that doesn’t come with a CNG option. The Tiago is the most affordable hatchback and is available from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 7 lakh while the AMT is from Rs 6.75 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh and the CNG starts from 6.35 lakh to Rs 7.90 lakh, all ex-showroom prices.

