2023 Hyundai Creta to get 158bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol: All you need to know

With the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, Hyundai Creta update will be more powerful than the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Hyundai took the SUV segment by storm when the South Korean automobile manufacturer launched the Creta in 2015. Since then many SUVs have come and gone, but the Hyundai Creta has managed to stand the test of time and remained the undisputed segment leader. As a matter of fact, it is the only mid-size SUV that has consistently been on the top 10 best-selling list in the country. In January 2023, the Creta sold 15,037 units making it the only non-sub-4 metre vehicle in the top 10. Hyundai has decided to upgrade the Creta with a brand new and more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, replacing the 1.4-litre unit.

We take a closer look and find out what to expect from the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and how it stacks up against the competition.

2023 Hyundai Creta 1.5-litre turbo petrol: Specifications

The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit or as Hyundai calls it, the G1.5 T-GDI engine, currently powers the i30 in the global market and will soon debut in India. The turbo petrol unit’s total power out is 158bhp at 5,500rpm and 253Nm at 1,500-3,500rpm making it 20bhp and 11Nm more powerful than the older 1.4-litre Turbo GDi petrol motor. The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder powertrain is available with and without a 48V hybrid system, but India is expected to get the former trim.

Globally the non-hybrid engine is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission while the hybrid gets both the manual and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox options. Keeping in mind that the erstwhile 1.4-litre turbo used to come standard with the 7-speed DCT, there’s a good chance Hyundai will retain the automatic transmission for the 1.5-litre motor as well.

According to reports, Hyundai decided not to update the 1.4-litre turbo to BS 6 phase two compliant as it was a wholly imported unit. Hence, it was priced more premium. After seeing the turbo variant doing decent numbers, Hyundai has plans to assemble the new 1.5-litre engine, which will keep the cost low and will be able to aggressively price the new turbo petrol variants.

2023 Hyundai Creta 1.5-litre turbo petrol: Competition

2020 saw the launch of the 1.4-litre turbo petrol Creta trim which managed to raise a lot of eyebrows with figures like 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm at 1,500-3,200rpm. After a year, the Creta faced competition from the Skoda Kushaq and then Volkswagen Taigun. The Volkswagen Group SUVs had an advantage over Creta with its more powerful 1.5-litre, which has an output of 148bhp at 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm at 1,600-3,500rpm.

Not to mention, both were also available in either 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions. Now, at least on paper, Hyundai will manage to turn the tide with its more powerful 158bhp 1.5-litre unit. Though when it comes to state-of-the-art technology, the Kushaq and the Taigun still hold the cards as the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine can deactivate two out of its four cylinders for enhanced fuel economy.

