2023 Hyundai Creta: What’s new?

The 2023 Hyundai Creta has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.84 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s what’s new in this mid-size SUV.

Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Creta, but before everyone starts getting their hopes up, this is not the global facelift which gets the snazzy-looking Tucson grille. The 2023 Creta comes with a lot of updates and new features. We highlight what the updated SUV offers.

2023 Hyundai Creta: Updated engines

With the second stage of BS6 emission norms to go live on 1 April 2023, all manufacturers have to make the engines RDE compliant and E20 ready, meaning they can use 20 percent Ethanol blend fuel. Hence, the 2023 Creta retains the same engines but they are more eco-friendly. All the engines come standard with a start/stop system, which translates into better fuel efficiency.

The diesel powertrain, on the other hand, uses a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) to ensure that it meets the new stringent emission norms. With the help of Adblue solution, a mixture of water and urea, it reduces harmful gases released into the atmosphere via the exhaust system.

The Creta continues to offer multiple engine options — 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol. There have been reports stating that the company has pulled the plug on the turbo petrol powertrain, but, at the moment, it is still listed on the Hyundai official website in the prices section.

2023 Hyundai Creta: More safety features

Hyundai has packed the 2023 Creta with loads of features as standard. Starting from the entry-level trim, E, features like all four disc brakes, six airbags including side and curtain, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), hill assist control (HAC), seatbelt height adjustment, tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX anchorage. The top variants come with additional features like rear parking sensors, automatic headlamps, burglar alarms and puddle lamps.

2023 Hyundai Creta: Prices

As expected Hyundai has increased the price of the 2023 Creta and the 1.5-litre petrol range is from Rs 10.84 lakh to Rs 17.63 lakh. That’s a Rs 20,000 hike. The diesel variants start from Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 19.13 lakh, including the Knight edition. The diesel range is now Rs 45,000 dearer. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol, on the other hand, remains unchanged and is available from Rs 15.79 lakh to Rs 18.34 lakh, all ex-showroom Delhi.

