2023 Hyundai Creta launched at Rs 10.84 lakh: Gets six airbags as standard

The new 2023 Hyundai Creta has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.84 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets six airbags as standard along with RDE and E20-compliant engines.

Hyundai Motor India has updated the Creta for the calendar year 2023 with a slew of changes. The new 2023 Hyundai Creta has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.84 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets six airbags as standard along with RDE and E20-compliant engines. It’s worth mentioning that RDE (real driving emission) norms will come into effect in India from April this year.

2023 Hyundai Creta: Engine and gearbox

The powertrains of the Creta are now RDE-compliant, E20 fuel ready and get an idle start-stop system. It continues to get a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the 138 bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor has been discontinued. There are multiple transmission options on offer, including a 6-speed manual gearbox, IVT and a 6-speed AT.

2023 Hyundai Creta: Features and safety

In terms of safety equipment, the Hyundai Creta now gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, hill-start assist control, all-wheel disc brakes, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across all the variants. Some other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

2023 Hyundai Creta: Price and rivals

The prices of the petrol variants of the new 2023 Hyundai Creta range from Rs 10.84 lakh to Rs 17.64 lakh while its diesel variants are priced from Rs 11.89 lakh to Rs 19.13 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigu, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “With the introduction of our MY’23 updates on Hyundai’s leading SUV range, we have ensured an even more wholesome package that encompasses safety, convenience and performance. Additionally, we are moving hand in hand with the Government’s direction and have ensured our powertrains are RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready.”

