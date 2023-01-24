2023 Hyundai Aura facelift: Variant-wise prices explained

The new 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift is priced from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, etc.

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the facelifted Aura in the country. The new 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift is priced from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact sedan gets cosmetic updates and new features. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Variant-wise prices

Aura Variant Price (ex-showroom) E MT Rs 6.30 lakh S MT Rs 7.15 lakh SX MT Rs 7.92 lakh SX(O) MT Rs 8.58 lakh SX+ AMT Rs 8.73 lakh S CNG Rs 8.10 lakh SX CNG Rs 8.87 lakh

The new Hyundai Aura is offered in five variants, E, S, SX, SX+ and SX (O). As one can see in the above table, the prices of its manual variants range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 8.58 lakh. It is available in a single AMT variant that retails at Rs 8.73 lakh and its CNG variants are priced from Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Engine and gearbox

The facelifted Hyundai Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. This sub-compact sedan also gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit that churns out 68 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

