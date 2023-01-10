2023 Hyundai Aura facelift revealed with new features: Bookings open

The new Hyundai Aura facelift has been revealed ahead of its official launch. Bookings for the same are open and its prices are likely to be announced at the Auto Expo 2023.

Hyundai Motor India has taken the wraps off the facelifted Aura sub-compact sedan ahead of its official launch. Bookings for the same are open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. One can book it online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership. The new 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift gets cosmetic enhancements and new features.

Hyundai Aura facelift: What’s new?

The facelifted Hyundai Aura gets an updated front fascia. At the front, it gets a new and larger grille which is flanked by inverted L-shaped DRLs. The side profile and rear design remains the same as before, save for the addition of a boot-lid spoiler. In terms of features, it gets up to six airbags, TPMS, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and many more.

Hyundai Aura facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Aura facelift is identical to the new Grand i10 Nios. It gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The Aura also features a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with CNG that churns out 68 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Aura facelift: Price and rivals

The prices of the new 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift are likely to be revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are open and one can reserve it for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The facelifted Aura will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, etc.

