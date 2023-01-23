2023 Hyundai Aura facelift launched: Priced from Rs 6.30 lakh

The new 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will commence soon.

2023 Hyundai Aura facelift: Price and rivals

The prices of the new 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift start at Rs 6.30 lakh and they go up to Rs 8.87 lakh, ex-showroom. One can book this sub-compact sedan online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership. The facelifted Aura will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, etc.

2023 Hyundai Aura facelift: What’s new?

The new Hyundai Aura gets an updated front fascia. At the front, it gets a re-designed grille which is larger in size and flanked by inverted L-shaped DRLs. The side profile and rear design remain the same as before, save for the addition of a boot-lid spoiler. In terms of features, it now gets up to six airbags, TPMS, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and other goodies.

2023 Hyundai Aura facelift: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Hyundai Aura remains identical to the pre-facelift model. It is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. It also gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit that churns out 68 bhp and 95 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

