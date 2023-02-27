2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Three things to know

Hyundai claims the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol’s 7-speed automatic trim returns 18 kmpl and 17.5 kmpl for the 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai will very soon launch the 2023 Alcazar but for now, the three-row SUV’s bookings are open at the South Korean manufacturer’s premium Signature outlets. The biggest update that the Alcazar gets is the brand new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Apart from this, the SUV also receives exterior updates and new features.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: New 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

The Alcazar is the first Hyundai vehicle in India to be powered by the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which will, later on, be available in the 2023 Creta and the next-generation Verna. The powertrain has an output of 158bhp at 5,500rpm with a torque of 253 Nm at 1,500 – 3,500rpm. The new Alcazar turbo petrol will be available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. According to Hyundai, the 2023 Alcazar manual trim returns a mileage of 17.5kmpl and 18kmpl in the case of the automatic. The new engine replaces the 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and as it gets a turbo petrol engine, the Alcazar now sports the Turbo badge.

Hyundai will continue to be offered the Alcazar in diesel with the RDE-compliant 1.5-litre powertrain that churns out 114bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm at 1,500 – 2,750rpm. It will offer an option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: New design updates and features

The 2023 Alcazar receives a new front grill with chrome studs merging into the design. Previously, it used to protrude out and give it more of a 3D effect. Apart from this, the design of the Alcazar remains the same and it continues to be available as a 6-seater or a 7-seater SUV. There are some more new goodies the 2023 Alcazar gets like an upgraded puddle lamp which now sports the Alcazar emblem. In terms of safety, the Alcazar comes standard with six airbags including driver, passenger, side and curtain and a new Idle Stop & Go feature.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Competition

By making a bucket load of features as standard, the 2023 Alcazar will be priced higher than the current model. The three-row Hyundai SUV will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Toyota Innova.