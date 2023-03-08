2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched with new turbo petrol engine: Priced from Rs 16.75 lakh

The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a brand new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a host of safety features as standard fitment across the range.

Hyundai Motor India has announced the prices of the updated Alcazar three-row SUV. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first Hyundai car to get the company’s new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The variant-wise prices of the Alcazar are mentioned in the table below.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar petrol: Variant-wise prices

Alcazar 1.5-litre turbo petrol variant Price (ex-showroom) Prestige MT 7S Rs 16.75 lakh Platinum MT 7S Rs 18.65 lakh Platinum (O) DCT 7S Rs 19.96 lakh Platinum (O) DCT 6S Rs 19.96 lakh Signature (O) DCT 7S Rs 20.25 lakh Signature (O) DCT 6S Rs 20.25 lakh

The new 2023 Hyundai Alcazar petrol is offered in three trim levels: Prestige, Platinum and Signature, spread across six variants. It has been priced from Rs 16.75 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh, ex-showroom, and is available in both six and seven-seater versions. It will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar is an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Both the engines are RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Features and safety

The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets safety features like six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS, EBD, reverse parking sensors, TPMS, Electronic stability control, Vehicle stability management and Hill start assist control as standard across all the variants. In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

