scorecardresearch

2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched with new turbo petrol engine: Priced from Rs 16.75 lakh

The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a brand new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a host of safety features as standard fitment across the range.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
The new Hyundai Alcazar gets six airbags as standard across all the variants

Hyundai Motor India has announced the prices of the updated Alcazar three-row SUV. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first Hyundai car to get the company’s new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The variant-wise prices of the Alcazar are mentioned in the table below. 

hyundai alcazar features

2023 Hyundai Alcazar petrol: Variant-wise prices 

Alcazar 1.5-litre turbo petrol variantPrice (ex-showroom)
Prestige MT 7SRs 16.75 lakh
Platinum MT 7SRs 18.65 lakh
Platinum (O) DCT 7SRs 19.96 lakh
Platinum (O) DCT 6SRs 19.96 lakh
Signature (O) DCT 7SRs 20.25 lakh
Signature (O) DCT 6SRs 20.25 lakh

The new 2023 Hyundai Alcazar petrol is offered in three trim levels: Prestige, Platinum and Signature, spread across six variants. It has been priced from Rs 16.75 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh, ex-showroom, and is available in both six and seven-seater versions. It will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV700, etc.  

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

Also Read
hyundai alcazar price

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar is an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Both the engines are RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

2023 hyundai alcazar

2023 Hyundai Alcazar: Features and safety

The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets safety features like six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS, EBD, reverse parking sensors, TPMS, Electronic stability control, Vehicle stability management and Hill start assist control as standard across all the variants. In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

Watch Video | Hyundai Alcazar Review:

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 13:20 IST