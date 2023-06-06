2023 Honda Elevate SUV world premiere today: Watch LIVE unveil here

Honda’s newest mid-size SUV, the Elevate, will make its world premiere in India today. The Honda Elevate will directly take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Honda Cars India is all set to introduce a brand-new mid-size SUV. The all-new Honda Elevate will make its global debut in India today, i.e. June 6, 2023. Upon launch, it will be this Japanese car manufacturer’s only SUV in the portfolio and the third product after the Honda City and Amaze sedans.

Honda Elevate SUV: Watch LIVE unveil

Honda’s newest mid-size SUV, the Elevate, will make its world premiere in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. We will be driving the new Honda Elevate soon. So, stay tuned for our first drive impressions.

Honda’s new Elevate SUV will share underpinnings and mechanicals with the City (Representative image)

Honda Elevate SUV: What to expect?

The new Honda Elevate SUV will sport a butch appeal and measure around 4.2-4.3 metres in length. Also, one can expect it to be well-equipped with features, including level-2 ADAS, an electric sunroof, etc. Honda’s new mid-size SUV will share powertrains with the City. It will get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT/CVT and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid unit mated to an e-CVT.

Honda Elevate SUV: Price and rivals

The all-new Honda Elevate SUV will be unveiled today and the official launch is likely to take place by August 2023. This mid-size SUV is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. The Honda Elevate will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

